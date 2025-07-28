97°
Worker dies in Tiger Stadium; suffered medical emergency, LSU says
BATON ROUGE - A contract employee working for LSU died in Tiger Stadium on Monday afternoon, the school confirmed.
The university said that the worker, who has not been identified, had a medical emergency.
Read their statement below:
“We are saddened to share that a contract employee experienced a medical emergency earlier today at Tiger Stadium. On-site personnel responded with first aid, but the individual could not be revived. Our thoughts are with their family and colleagues.”
No more information is immediately available.
