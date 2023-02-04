40°
Work release inmate captured after walking off job site in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A work release inmate from West Feliciana Parish that walked off a job site in Pointe Coupee Parish Monday has been captured.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Quintin Lee Brown walked off from Evolved Industries in New Roads around noon on Monday. Tuesday morning, authorities announced that he had been captured.
Brown was found in a Super One Foods parking lot. He was arrested without incident.
This is a developing story.
