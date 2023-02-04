Work release inmate captured after walking off job site in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A work release inmate from West Feliciana Parish that walked off a job site in Pointe Coupee Parish Monday has been captured.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Quintin Lee Brown walked off from Evolved Industries in New Roads around noon on Monday. Tuesday morning, authorities announced that he had been captured.

Brown was found in a Super One Foods parking lot. He was arrested without incident.

This is a developing story.