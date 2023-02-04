40°
Work release inmate captured after walking off job site in Pointe Coupee Parish

4 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 August 13, 2018 8:50 PM August 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A work release inmate from West Feliciana Parish that walked off a job site in Pointe Coupee Parish Monday has been captured.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Quintin Lee Brown walked off from Evolved Industries in New Roads around noon on Monday. Tuesday morning, authorities announced that he had been captured.

Brown was found in a Super One Foods parking lot. He was arrested without incident.

This is a developing story.

