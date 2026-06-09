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Woodlawn High School graduate makes history as Louisiana's youngest nationally registered EMT
BATON ROUGE — A Woodlawn High School graduate just made history.
Omar Rashid is the youngest nationally registered EMT in Louisiana history, an East Baton Rouge Parish Schools spokesperson said.
Rashid, who also attended the East Baton Rouge Parish School District's Career and Technical Education Center, is only 18.
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