Woman who allegedly threatened to blow up DCFS Food Stamp Office arrested

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up the Department of Children and Family Services Food Stamp Office in Baton Rouge.

Arrest documents show 64-year-old Jana Saverance was at the building along North Boulevard on July 10 around 9:20 a.m. Paperwork says she came in agitated because she was not getting any help with her food stamps.

The document says she was asked to leave, and while she was walking out, said "she would be back in 2 hours to blow up the building."

An employee called police, who stopped Saverance's car near the building. During questioning, she allegedly told the officer that her comment about blowing up the building was a joke.

She was arrested and booked on one count of terrorizing. On Monday, her bond was set at $50,000 and included provisions where she will not be allowed to go back to the food stamp office and will be under house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor when she is released from custody.