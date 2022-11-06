86°
Woman reportedly hurt after falling over wall in Tiger Stadium during LSU-Bama game

3 hours 25 minutes 39 seconds ago Sunday, November 06 2022 Nov 6, 2022 November 06, 2022 11:20 AM November 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly hurt when she fell out of the stands in Tiger Stadium during the LSU-Alabama game.

LSU officials the woman fell over a dividing wall on a ramp of Section 100, on the west side of the stadium near the end zone, and to the ground during overtime Saturday night.

Authorities said officers and medical personnel helped the woman inside the stadium, and they didn't expect she needed to be taken to a hospital for treatment. She was in stable condition as of Saturday night, but her current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story.

