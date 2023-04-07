Woman killed on I-12 after early-morning wreck involving two 18-wheelers in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN - A woman died Friday after she was involved in a wreck with multiple 18-wheelers on I-12.

The crash happened before 2 a.m. near the Holden exit in Livingston Parish. Louisiana State Police said 25-year-old Maegan Breaux of Des Allemands was driving east when her car went off-road, struck a cable barrier in the median and came to a rest in the middle of the eastbound side of the interstate.

Breaux was reportedly stepping out of a car when a semi truck heading east came upon the wreck and tried to swerve to the left. The truck struck Breaux and her car, and another 18-wheeler struck the back of the first semi before stopping in the median.

Breaux was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

A investigation into what caused the initial wreck is ongoing.