68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman killed on I-12 after early-morning wreck involving two 18-wheelers in Livingston Parish

1 hour 1 minute 38 seconds ago Friday, April 07 2023 Apr 7, 2023 April 07, 2023 12:53 PM April 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN - A woman died Friday after she was involved in a wreck with multiple 18-wheelers on I-12.

The crash happened before 2 a.m. near the Holden exit in Livingston Parish. Louisiana State Police said 25-year-old Maegan Breaux of Des Allemands was driving east when her car went off-road, struck a cable barrier in the median and came to a rest in the middle of the eastbound side of the interstate.

Breaux was reportedly stepping out of a car when a semi truck heading east came upon the wreck and tried to swerve to the left. The truck struck Breaux and her car, and another 18-wheeler struck the back of the first semi before stopping in the median.

Breaux was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. 

A investigation into what caused the initial wreck is ongoing. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days