85°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman hurt convenience store employee during robbery; arrested for taking off with cash, possession of drugs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after robbing a convenience store in Denham Springs and hurting an employee.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies showed up at a convenience store on LA-16 when 40-year-old Julia Hallier was running out of the store.
Deputies said Halleir was quickly taken into custody. Detectives said Hallier hurt an employee when she was stealing the money.
Trending News
Halleir was booked for simple robbery, possession of marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jury finds Baton Rouge business man guilty of murder in his wife's...
-
Attorneys ask federal judge to move juveniles out of Angola campus, hearing...
-
Baton Rouge's overdose deaths on track to match last year's extraordinarily high...
-
Southern student starts freshman year determined despite mother's 2016 murder
-
Southern student starts freshman year determined despite mother's 2016 murder