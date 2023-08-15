85°
Woman hurt convenience store employee during robbery; arrested for taking off with cash, possession of drugs

2 hours 41 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, August 15 2023 Aug 15, 2023 August 15, 2023 9:00 PM August 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after robbing a convenience store in Denham Springs and hurting an employee. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies showed up at a convenience store on LA-16 when 40-year-old Julia Hallier was running out of the store. 

Deputies said Halleir was quickly taken into custody. Detectives said Hallier hurt an employee when she was stealing the money. 

Halleir was booked for simple robbery, possession of marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia. 

