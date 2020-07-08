Woman gets 5 years in death of malnourished grandmother

BATON ROUGE - One of four family members charged in the death of an elderly woman found with bed sores and other signs neglect will not go to trial.

Carlnessa Butler withdrew her not guilty plea to charges of manslaughter and negligent homicide in the death of 77-year-old Barbara Lewis-Brown. Butler instead entered a no contest plea to the charge of negligent homicide.

Court documents said a judge handed Butler a sentence of five years with the Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Butler has been jailed since 2018, when she was firs arrested for her grandmother's death.

The three remaining suspects, Chira Lewis, Carl Lewis, and Chastity Lewis, are currently awaiting court hearings.