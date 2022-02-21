Woman charged with DWI after striking paradegoers in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE - Two people were hit by a car that drove through barricades just before the Rio parade Saturday night.

According to KATC, the pedestrians were taken to a hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 6 p.m. along the parade route.

Police said 31-year-old Jessica Richard was arrested and booked on her second offense of operating while intoxicated and two counts of vehicular negligent injuring.