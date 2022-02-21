79°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman charged with DWI after striking paradegoers in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE - Two people were hit by a car that drove through barricades just before the Rio parade Saturday night.
According to KATC, the pedestrians were taken to a hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 6 p.m. along the parade route.
Trending News
Police said 31-year-old Jessica Richard was arrested and booked on her second offense of operating while intoxicated and two counts of vehicular negligent injuring.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart
-
Live Oak's Rayden Ingram trying to etch his name alongside his brothers...