Woman charged with DWI after striking paradegoers in Lafayette

20 hours 23 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, February 20 2022 Feb 20, 2022 February 20, 2022 4:22 PM February 20, 2022 in News
Source: KATC
By: Logan Cullop

LAFAYETTE - Two people were hit by a car that drove through barricades just before the Rio parade Saturday night.

According to KATC, the pedestrians were taken to a hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 6 p.m. along the parade route.

Police said 31-year-old Jessica Richard was arrested and booked on her second offense of operating while intoxicated and two counts of vehicular negligent injuring.

