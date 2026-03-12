Woman arrested after allegedly beating non-verbal child with phone charger, deputies say

PLATTENVILLE — Assumption Parish deputies arrested a woman who allegedly beat a non-verbal child with a phone charger.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to a special needs facility after the child appeared to have "noticeable injuries."

Deputies said that 34-year-old Blessing Wynn is believed to have beaten the child, who they say is related to Wynn, with the phone charger or cord.

Wynn was arrested the same day and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on cruelty to the infirm charges.

The sheriff’s office also notified the Department of Children and Family Services.