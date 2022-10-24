Latest Weather Blog
Woman allegedly kidnapped toddler, said she wanted to be his grandmother
ZACHARY - A woman reportedly kidnapped a young boy from a "crack house" and wanted to take custody of him from his adopted mother, saying that she didn't think the boy was being raised correctly, according to arrest documents.
On Sept. 3, the Zachary Police Department was dispatched to a home on reports that a child was being held there. Officers spoke with Laurie Bice, 52, who told the police she would not be returning the toddler because she did not want him to "grow up and die on the streets."
Bice said the toddler's living conditions were not good, and that she was concerned because the 3-year-old was not enrolled in school. She told the toddler's adoptive mother that she was going to enlist the help of the Department of Children and Family Services to transfer custody over to her so she could become the toddler's grandmother.
Police said that Bice believed the way the boy was being raised, he was going to be shot by the time he was 15.
The ZPD contacted DCFS, who advised Bice to return the toddler to his adoptive mother.
Bice was arrested on one count of simple kidnapping.
