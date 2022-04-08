68°
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

32 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, April 08 2022 Apr 8, 2022 April 08, 2022 2:09 PM April 08, 2022 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The motion picture academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

The move comes after a meeting of the academy’s Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith’s actions.

The academy in a statement called Smith’s actions “unacceptable and harmful.”

Smith pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down.

An email sent to representatives for Smith seeking comment was not immediately returned.

