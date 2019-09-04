78°
Wildlife officials kill cougar that had threatened jogger
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Four days after a cougar chased a jogger in an Oregon forest, wildlife officials have tracked down and killed the animal.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday that hounds picked up the cougar's scent some 400 yards from where Saturday's incident occurred near Corvallis. Trackers and the dogs followed the scent onto private property, where the cougar was treed. The officials then shot and killed the female cougar.
Jogger Peter Idema, of Corvallis, told Oregon Public Radio that when the cougar approached, he screamed and made himself look large, but it kept coming. He said it came right up to him, its ears back, and he kicked it in the face. The lion left only after two hikers and a dog approached.
