79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

White House: Coronavirus Task Force to provide Friday morning update on COVID-19 pandemic

1 hour 22 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 March 20, 2020 10:20 AM March 20, 2020 in Coronavirus
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - President Trump will join the Coronavirus Task Force in addressing the media with an update on the federal government's initiative to fight COVID-19 and its financial effects. 

The Task Force will hold its press conference from the White House around 10:45 a.m. (CST)

A window with the entire press conference will be included in this article shortly before the press conference begins.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days