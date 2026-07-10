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While fuel prices are dipping, airfares remain high across the nation due to high demand

2 hours 48 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, July 10 2026 Jul 10, 2026 July 10, 2026 1:33 PM July 10, 2026 in News
Source: CNN Newsource
By: WBRZ News

ATLANTA — Jet fuel prices are down, but airfares across the nation and beyond remain high. 

The head of Delta Airlines was blunt as to why this is: the demand for air travel is still strong. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said that supply and demand drive airfare prices. 

Delta's Q2 earnings report showed that its airfares rose between 11% and 12%, while at the same time, fuel prices for airlines spiked 75% due to the war in Iran.

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Delta projects that its fuel costs will be down 20% this quarter, with Bastian adding that current airfares are sustainable. The increased fares are a constant across the airline industry.

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