Wet start to the week expected

Into Tonight, Into Tomorrow:

Tonight, clouds will continue to build with patchy fog developing overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s. Monday will start off cloudy with a few isolated showers. Rain coverage will increase through the afternoon and evening hours, with a few embedded thunderstorms. Temperatures will top out in the 70s in the afternoon, then fall into the 50s after a cold front passes through.

Looking Ahead:

The cold front bringing rain on Monday will stall near the coast on Tuesday, where a low will then track along. This will keep widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon/evening. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are possible over the next two days. Tuesday night, the front will clear the region, leaving us with cooler temperatures and drier conditions.

--> Click here for the 7-day forecast

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.