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Westside voters in Ascension Parish reject renewal of street light tax
DONALDSONVILLE – Voters on the west side of Ascension Parish have rejected the renewal of a 5-mill property tax renewal for street lights.
The vote was 29-27, according to complete but unofficial returns.
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Under the tax, Road Lighting District No. 7 would have raised $66,500 a year for lighting streets and roads in the Donaldsonville and Modeste areas.
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