Westside voters in Ascension Parish reject renewal of street light tax

DONALDSONVILLE – Voters on the west side of Ascension Parish have rejected the renewal of a 5-mill property tax renewal for street lights.

The vote was 29-27, according to complete but unofficial returns.

Under the tax, Road Lighting District No. 7 would have raised $66,500 a year for lighting streets and roads in the Donaldsonville and Modeste areas.