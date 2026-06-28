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Westside voters in Ascension Parish reject renewal of street light tax

7 hours 5 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, June 27 2026 Jun 27, 2026 June 27, 2026 9:21 PM June 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE – Voters on the west side of Ascension Parish have rejected the renewal of a 5-mill property tax renewal for street lights.

The vote was 29-27, according to complete but unofficial returns.

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Under the tax, Road Lighting District No. 7 would have raised $66,500 a year for lighting streets and roads in the Donaldsonville and Modeste areas.

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