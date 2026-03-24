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West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office debuts app notifying drivers of pursuits in real time
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is debuting a new app to notify people of police pursuits in real time.
The free "Pursuit Alert" app allows law enforcement to send alerts to nearby drivers about high speed chases or other road hazards in the area.
Drivers will also be notified when deputies are stopped on a roadway responding to an emergency.
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