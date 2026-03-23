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West Baton Rouge Parish schools to hold job fair for teachers

1 hour 15 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 5:29 PM March 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish Schools announced that a teacher job fair would be held on Tuesday, March 24.

The fair will be held at the West Baton Rouge Convention Center from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. New hires for the 2026-2027 school year will receive a $1,200 stipend. 

Teachers are encouraged to register for the job fair here.

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