West Baton Rouge Parish deputies looking for woman connected to attempted murder investigation from early May

26 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, July 19 2023 Jul 19, 2023 July 19, 2023 10:08 AM July 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Deputies are searching for a woman they believe is connected to an attempted murder investigation. 

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Elizabeth Street is wanted for after-the-fact accessory to attempted second-degree murder.

She is allegedly connected to a murder investigation from early May 2023 involving an intentional hit and run, for which 18-year-old Kayla Pointer was already arrested. 

Anyone with information about Street's whereabouts should call (225) 490-8599. 

