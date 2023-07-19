89°
Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies looking for woman connected to attempted murder investigation from early May
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Deputies are searching for a woman they believe is connected to an attempted murder investigation.
According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Elizabeth Street is wanted for after-the-fact accessory to attempted second-degree murder.
She is allegedly connected to a murder investigation from early May 2023 involving an intentional hit and run, for which 18-year-old Kayla Pointer was already arrested.
Trending News
Anyone with information about Street's whereabouts should call (225) 490-8599.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. legislature overrides veto of HB 648, bans gender-affirming procedures on children
-
City-Parish planning to build street through busy parking lots on College Drive
-
City-Parish planning to build street through busy parking lots on College Drive
-
Caretaker accused of swindling wealthy family enters not guilty pleas in court
-
After arrest in boyfriend's murder, woman allegedly confesses to killing another lover