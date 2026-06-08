88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge deputies searching for man who ran out of courthouse when told about active warrants

1 hour 23 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2026 Jun 8, 2026 June 08, 2026 1:26 PM June 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are searching for a man who, on Monday, ran out of court when a judge told him he would be arrested on additional charges. 

Jasen Webb, who had previously been arrested on various drug charges, had been released from federal custody last month, a West Baton Rouge Parish spokesperson told WBRZ. The sheriff's office had a detainer on him and Webb appeared in court as a free man on Monday. 

He was instructed by a judge that he had multiple active warrants and that he would be re-arrested. After being told this, Webb ran out the front door, at which point deputies drew their tasers but didn't fire.

Webb is still at large, deputies added. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days