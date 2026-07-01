Wednesday PM Forecast: steamy with pop-ups into The Fourth

We will experience a typical Louisiana summer pattern over the next several days, featuring a daily mix of sunshine, high humidity, and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. While afternoon downpours will temporarily cool things off, daytime temperatures will consistently climb into the mid-90s, making it feel much hotter.

Pop-Up T-Storms: back in the forecast each day

Holiday Weekend Outlook: no washouts, but dealing with showers and steam

Tropics: snoozing

Tonight & Tomorrow: The showers and thunderstorms will taper off later tonight, leaving behind a muggy night with lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds early with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Steam will continue as highs top out in the mid 90s.





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Up Next: Through the holiday weekend, expect a classic Gulf Coast summertime weather pattern. There will be no “lid” on the atmosphere, which will allow daily warmth and sea breezes to fire off isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The atmosphere is packed with plenty of moisture this time of year, and so any thunderstorms could cause brief downpours and frequent lightning.

For outdoor holiday plans, expect plenty of sunshine each morning, which will rapidly drive temperatures back into the low-to-mid 90s. By mid-afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will mature and spread around the Baton Rouge Area. If a storm hits your neighborhood, it will instantly drop the temperature by about 15 degrees. However, if your area misses out on the rain until late in the day, expect several extra hours of intense heat approaching advisory levels.

WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi: If you are planning to head out to the Capital Area’s largest fireworks display on Saturday night, the weather looks cooperative! Any afternoon showers will fizzle out right as the sun goes down. It will still feel very warm and humid, as usual for early July.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

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