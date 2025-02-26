Wednesday AM Forecast: Weak front brings clouds Thursday and nice conditions for weekend

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM Wednesday. Due to fog, visibility may be reduced to one-quarter mile or less, which could create hazardous driving conditions, especially around sunrise, when patchy dense fog can cause rapid changes in visibility. Drivers are advised to slow down, use low-beam headlights, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

Today & Tonight: Any fog that develops early Wednesday will quickly burn off by mid-morning and reveal sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will warm quickly Wednesday, near 70° by lunchtime and into the middle 70s for a high temperature. Late tonight, an approaching front will increase cloud cover across the Capital Region. Mostly cloudy skies Thursday morning will limit morning lows to the upper 50s.

Up Next: Mainly cloudy skies will stick around on Thursday as a weak cold front moves through the area. Despite the front, a cool down is not expected and besides a few sprinkles, rain is not a major threat with this system. Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Thursday afternoon.

The Weekend: Skies will clear Thursday night behind the front, leading to sunny and dry conditions Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Temperatures will start cool each morning and highs will warm into the 70s each day. Rain will not be a threat for any parades over the weekend.

Looking Into Next Week: By early next week, a storm system will begin to move across the country. First, a warm front will move north through the state, keeping temperatures warm and adding moisture back into the atmosphere which may support spotty showers on Monday. Then, a stronger cold front will approach the region from the West on Tuesday. The exact timing of this front is to be determined, but a line of storms is expected along the front's path. More details will become clear as forecasts are refined over the coming days. The early takeaway is that windy and potentially unsettled weather looks to be on tap for next week so those with outdoor plans for Lundi Gras, Mardi Gras, and even Ash Wednesday should stay in touch with the forecast.

