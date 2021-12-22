Wednesday AM Forecast: One more cold morning

We have one more chance to see the 30s before the Christmas warmup.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Even though we started out so cold this morning, this afternoon will be warmer than yesterday. Lots of sunshine will put temperatures in the low 60s later today. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s. This will be the last time we see the 30s for a while.

Up Next: Thursday morning will be a touch warmer than Wednesday, but temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s. Temperatures will continue to climb for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Friday afternoon will see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, late on Christmas Eve temperatures will be in the low 60s. Skies will be clear all night on Christmas Eve. Conditions will be perfect for bonfires on the river. Saturday, Christmas Day will be warm and sunny with temperatures near 80 degrees. Sunday will be a near repeat on Saturday. The warm conditions will last through next week. Afternoon highs will remain in the 70s and 80 through the new year. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

