'We are not criminals:' Group protesting ICE deportation orders marches from downtown to Capitol

Sunday, February 02 2025
WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A group protesting the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation orders marched from downtown Baton Rouge to the State Capitol on Sunday afternoon.

Organizer Iran Garza, a Belaire High School senior, said she coordinated the march to represent Hispanic families who are not documented and try to stop deportations.

"We don't deserve to be separated from our families, from our friends, from close neighbors," Garza said. "We are not criminals."

Garza and others at the protest said they are calling on the Baton Rouge government to block ICE agents from coming into schools, churches and hospitals in the City-Parish. 

