WBRZ's April Davis is getting ready to bust a move at this weekend's Dancing for Big Buddy fundraiser

BATON ROUGE — The 18th annual Dancing for Big Buddy fundraising event is this weekend, with one of WBRZ's own as one of the star dancers!

April Davis, one of WBRZ's 2une In anchors, is participating in the dance competition to support local youth mentorship. On Friday morning, she showed off some of her dance moves at Mestizo's and spoke to organizers of the event.

Voting is open now, and each vote costs $20. The Dancing for Big Buddy event is happening on April 25 at the PMAC. It kicks off at 6 p.m. WBRZ's John Pastorek and Syvia Weatherspoon will be emceeing the event.

Click here to learn more and to vote for April!