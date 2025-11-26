61°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRSO: Person struck by vehicle on La. Highway 1, taken to hospital via AirMed
PORT ALLEN - A person struck by a vehicle on La. Highway 1 was taken to the hospital via AirMed, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said the crash was a vehicle versus a pedestrian near American Way earlier Tuesday evening.
Trending News
No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two presumed dead after Gulfport plane crashes into Lake Pontchartrain
-
Council on Aging trying to tackle property tax rejection with new proposal...
-
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds ruling that keeps courtroom open in upcoming Melanie...
-
Louisiana Housing Corporation chief of staff reportedly forced to resign
-
Man missing since last week found dead near park in eastern part...