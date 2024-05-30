WBRSO officer indicted for malfeasance, illegal use of weapon after shooting into car

PORT ALLEN - A West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reserve deputy who livestreamed himself shooting rounds into a car on I-10 in August 2023 was indicted for malfeasance in office and illegal use of weapon charges Thursday.

An SUV had been stolen from former Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown's residence on June 15, 2022. A deputy and a reserve deputy patrolling I-10 found the car heading west on the interstate near the LA 415 exit. After noticing the car did not have a license plate, they initiated a stop, where the driver pulled over and then drove away.

Afterward, reserve deputy who was riding with him, Shawn Pardazi, allegedly opened fire on the SUV as it pulls off. Eight months later, Pardazi was fired from his reserve role.

The Investigative Unit reported that during an internal affairs investigation, Pardazi was live streaming the event on his Facebook page. Pardazi was asked about the video, but he told detectives he deleted it. Additionally, Pardazi was using his personal firearm, and not one issued by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Motions have been set for August. Pardazi's attorney, John McLindon, says Pardazi plead not guilty.