WBRSO: Decomposed body found off pipeline access road in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - A body was found along a pipeline access road off of Lobdell Highway in Port Allen on Monday afternoon, law enforcement said.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that a resident of nearby hotel Audubon Inn found the body around 2:30 p.m. and called authorities.
WBRSO said that the body is decomposed. Forensic entomologists from LSU and the State Police Crime Scene Unit are assisting in the investigation.
