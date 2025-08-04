88°
WBRSO: Decomposed body found off pipeline access road in Port Allen

18 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, August 04 2025
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - A body was found along a pipeline access road off of Lobdell Highway in Port Allen on Monday afternoon, law enforcement said. 

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that a resident of nearby hotel Audubon Inn found the body around 2:30 p.m. and called authorities. 

WBRSO said that the body is decomposed. Forensic entomologists from LSU and the State Police Crime Scene Unit are assisting in the investigation. 

