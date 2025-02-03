Watson restaurant feeds those in need with prepaid meal tickets

WATSON - Inside Papi's Fajita Factory in Watson, a Wall of Hope stands at the back of the establishment to help feed people in the community.

The Wall of Hope is filled with what looks like loose receipts, which are prepaid meal tickets that anyone can use to get something hot to eat.

"Anybody who is in need, anybody who is hungry can come to this restaurant - no questions asked - and they have the opportunity to be fed by us," owner Javier Ortiz said.

It's a tradition the restaurant has kept for the last four years since opening in Watson. Anyone who needs food, no matter their situation, can take a ticket and enjoy a meal without worrying about the price.

"They're going to sit down. They're going to have full service: a server's going to take care of them, become friends with the server, and it's going to be something that by the time they leave, they're going to leave with a smile," Ortiz said.

Free meals are purchased by customers, and Ortiz matches every ticket bought.

“The ticket includes a meal and a drink,” he said. “If someone purchases a ticket for two meals, we will add two more meals from us, from the restaurant to the Wall of Hope."

Ortiz is from Honduras and saw poverty during his time there. Now, this restaurant is more to him than just a business— It's a way to give back and provide for his community.

"A lot of the time, we would not get the best feedback from other restaurant owners because they would see it as 'It's going to hurt your business.' I know that this is something that has nothing to do with business. This is something we just want to give and pour our hearts out to people who need it."