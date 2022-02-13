Waters' field goal gives LSU 64-63 win over Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Tremont Waters made a shot in the lane with 19 seconds remaining in the game to give LSU a 64-63 Southeastern Conference victory against Missouri on Saturday.

Waters pulled LSU (15-11, 6-8) within one point on a short jumper with 1:08 left to play. LSU got a stop when Aaron Epps rebounded a missed jumper by Jontay Porter with 40 seconds remaining. Waters then made his game-winning shot.

Missouri (18-9, 8-6) had two opportunities to retake the lead in the final seconds. With five seconds remaining, Daryl Edwards drew a charging foul from Kassius Robertson.

However, LSU's Waters lost the ball on an inbounds pass from Edwards. Robertson retrieved the loose ball and missed a short jumper with one second to play. A tip by Cullen Vanleer at the buzzer hit the underside of the basket.

Waters was the leading scorer for LSU with 21 points. Waters scored LSU's final six points. Epps had 12 points and nine rebounds and Skylar Mays added 10 points.

Jordan Barnett was the top scorer for Missouri with 18 points. Robertson finished with 14 points - four below his season average.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: Missouri missed a great chance to pick up a third straight road victory to bolster its NCAA tournament body of work.

LSU: LSU continued to be a tough team for SEC road teams as it won its fourth game in a row.

UP NEXT

Missouri will return home to play Ole Miss on Tuesday.

LSU will play Vanderbilt in a second straight home game Tuesday.