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Water in Killian restored as boil water advisory remains

1 hour 46 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, July 06 2026 Jul 6, 2026 July 06, 2026 3:51 PM July 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KILLIAN — Water in Killian has been restored after residents experienced low to no water pressure due to a water system failure on the Fourth of July.

Livingston Parish issued a Declaration of Emergency on Saturday as electrical issues at a water pump, handled by Magnolia Water, led to a water outage

While the water was restored on Saturday evening, the boil water advisory remains in effect.

According to Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte, the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will continue supporting the response until the boil water advisory is lifted. 

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Water will continue to be distributed at the town hall until the advisory is lifted.

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