WATCH: Masked suspects caught on video in Walker home burglary

WALKER — Livingston Parish deputies are searching for suspects connected to a Walker burglary.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, multiple people stole around $3,000 worth of items, including medication and jewelry, from a home along Weiss Road on March 6.
Deputies shared a video of the suspected burglars, who can be seen walking in the yard's backyard with masks on.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call deputies at 225-686-2241.
