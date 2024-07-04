81°
WATCH LIVE: WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi starts at 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 04 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

Channel 2 is proud to continue the tradition created by the Manship Family for over 50 years by providing the largest fireworks show in Louisiana with WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi.

The patriotic celebration will be accompanied by a live telecast live on 24 Hour News Channel WBRZ+, WBRZ.com, and WBRZ News 2’s YouTube Channel on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM.

Watch special coverage on WBRZ+ in the WBRZ app or by clicking here. The fireworks will also stream live on the WBRZ YouTube channel

This year’s fireworks display can be viewed from either side of the Mississippi River, in Downtown Baton Rouge or Port Allen. WBRZ would like to encourage the public to join us in our annual tradition of honoring our great nation.

