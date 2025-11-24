80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Frank Wilson speaks to media ahead of LSU's final game of season in Oklahoma

1 hour 49 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, November 24 2025 Nov 24, 2025 November 24, 2025 11:47 AM November 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU's tumultuous regular season is coming to a close. 

The 7-4 Tigers, fresh off a 13-10 victory over Western Kentucky in Death Valley, are heading to Norman to face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. 

Interim coach Frank Wilson spoke to the media about the final game of the regular season on Monday. 

LSU-Oklahoma kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on WBRZ. 

Watch Wilson's news conference: 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days