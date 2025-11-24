80°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Frank Wilson speaks to media ahead of LSU's final game of season in Oklahoma
BATON ROUGE — LSU's tumultuous regular season is coming to a close.
The 7-4 Tigers, fresh off a 13-10 victory over Western Kentucky in Death Valley, are heading to Norman to face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.
Interim coach Frank Wilson spoke to the media about the final game of the regular season on Monday.
LSU-Oklahoma kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on WBRZ.
Watch Wilson's news conference:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jimmy Cliff, reggae giant and star of landmark film 'The Harder They...
-
'Wicked: For Good' is even more popular than the first, soaring to...
-
Country music star Zach Bryan to perform in Tiger Stadium for 'Death...
-
Crash along westbound Interstate 10 near Prairieville causing delays
-
Local church spreads Thanksgiving cheer with turkey giveaway at Hi Nabor