WATCH: Car crashes into fire hydrant on Siegen Lane; Rieger Road completely blocked

ST. GEORGE - A car crashed into a fire hydrant near a gas station on Siegen Lane, sending water pooling into the roadway.

The crash happened Friday around noon. Video showed water gushing from underneath the car where it hit the hydrant.

Drivers on Siegen Lane should expect delays while officials work the scene.

Rieger Road is completely blocked on the side of the street where the crash happened.