85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Watch 2une In and WBRZ Plus live on YouTube

2 hours 21 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, August 11 2023 Aug 11, 2023 August 11, 2023 6:10 AM August 11, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Watch 2une In and WBRZ Plus live on WBRZ's YouTube channel here. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days