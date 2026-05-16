Voters take to the polls as the May 16 election kicks off, here's what's on the ballot

BATON ROUGE — As voters take to the polls on Saturday, there are several notable items they can expect on the ballot.

The most notable is the race for the U.S. Senate. The Republican primary includes current Senator Bill Cassidy, Julia Letlow, John Fleming and Mark Spencer. Letlow entered the race following an endorsement by President Donald Trump in January.

Runners for the Democratic primary include Nicholas Albares, Gary Crockett and Jamie Davis.

In addition to the races, voters will be deciding on five amendments to the state constitution.

The amendments include the creation of a school district in St. George, giving the Louisiana Legislature more control over designating what positions have civil service protections, using education trust fund accounts to pay off retirement debt and funding a $2,250 pay raise for teachers, giving parishes the option to eliminate taxes on business inventory and raising the mandatory retirement age for judges from 70 to 75 years old.

Residents in Northshore parishes such as Livingston and Tangipahoa will determine which Republican judge will fill a vacant seat on the Louisiana Supreme Court. Candidates for the District 1 seat include Judge William Burris and Judge Blair Downing Edwards.

Voters around the state will also vote on seats in the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Public Service Commission.

The Secretary of State's Office data showed that more voters cast ballots early in this year's closed primary than during the 2024 presidential primary, with more than 249,000 voters having already voted. Of those, 108,871 are Democrats, and 102,409 are Republicans.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to find a poll near you. Click here to view a sample ballot.