Latest Weather Blog
Voters agree to continued funding for BREC park system
BATON ROUGE – Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish have approved a tax renewal for the local park system.
BREC asked voters to take up a 3.96-mill property tax renewal worth $24.8 million a year for park operations. Voters approved the tax by a 3-to-2 margin a decade ago. In unofficial returns and with all precincts reporting, voters approved of the millage 63% to 37%.
The property tax covers a portion of the money needed to operate the park system. Other taxes generated revenue from 13.74 mills for BREC under the 2025 assessor's office tax tables. Overall, the BREC system raises about $110 million a year.
The tax revenue at issue Saturday involves funding for mowing and maintenance, plus programs like summer camps.
Trending News
One of BREC's larger operations is the Baton Rouge Zoo, which is undergoing a major renovation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Livonia Wildcats
-
Former LSU pitcher Kade Anderson dominating Double-A
-
Louisiana Art and Science Museum took guests back in time at its...
-
KnockFest transports visitors to a magical world at Knock Knock Children's Museum
-
Farmers in Avoyelles Parish lose crops, livestock in flooding from Tropical Storm...