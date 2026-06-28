Voters agree to continued funding for BREC park system

BATON ROUGE – Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish have approved a tax renewal for the local park system.

BREC asked voters to take up a 3.96-mill property tax renewal worth $24.8 million a year for park operations. Voters approved the tax by a 3-to-2 margin a decade ago. In unofficial returns and with all precincts reporting, voters approved of the millage 63% to 37%.

The property tax covers a portion of the money needed to operate the park system. Other taxes generated revenue from 13.74 mills for BREC under the 2025 assessor's office tax tables. Overall, the BREC system raises about $110 million a year.

The tax revenue at issue Saturday involves funding for mowing and maintenance, plus programs like summer camps.

One of BREC's larger operations is the Baton Rouge Zoo, which is undergoing a major renovation.