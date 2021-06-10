Voodoo Fest canceled, will return in 2022

Photo: neworleans.com

NEW ORLEANS - The Voodoo Music and Arts Experience is canceled for the second year in a row.

Festival organizers announced Thursday the festival will not return for fall 2021 as previously planned but did not give a reason for the cancellation. The festival is planning a return in 2022.

Those who already bought tickets will receive emails relative to refunds and rollover options.