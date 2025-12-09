Video shows Border Patrol, ICE beginning enforcement in the capital area

DENHAM SPRINGS - Border Patrol and ICE agents appear to have begun enforcement operations in the capital region.

Viewers sent in videos showing what appears to be immigration agents arresting someone off Pete's Highway in Denham Springs.

The Department of Homeland Security launched Operation "Catahoula Crunch" earlier this month, with close to 250 agents deployed to Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Mississippi, a department spokesperson said.