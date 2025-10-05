76°
Valley Park community residents asking to help relocate family to emergency housing

Saturday, October 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Destiny Beasley

BATON ROUGE — Residents in the Valley Park community are helping a neighbor relocate to emergency housing after discovering that the house is in a condemned condition.

Vice President of the Valley Park Neighborhood Civic Association Corine Thomas said her organization was looking to patch up the home where a mother and her six children live, until they realized it was beyond repair. 

“The house couldn’t be completely repaired. It’s probably a total teardown, but we thought we could get it into a position where she could actually stay there,” Thomas said.

The mother said she was given a notice to fix the home.

Neighbors said the home has a poor foundation that is rotting away, with the front porch caving in, ready to collapse.

James “Big Brown” Joseph and neighbors said they are trying to find a solution to help the family relocate to emergency housing.

“We gotta get this family out of here so they can be in a safer place so that we can come back and have a plan to help this family out,” Joseph said. "We are Baton Rouge, so if we come together, we can make this family a better situation.”

