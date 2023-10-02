78°
Vacant house on Chestnut Street destroyed in fire Monday
BATON ROUGE - A vacant home was burned down on Monday afternoon and fire officials are working to find out how the fire started.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters got a call around 5:30 p.m. about a home in the middle of Chestnut Street on fire.
Firefighters said smoke and flames were coming out of the front room of the house. All of the neighboring homes were saved from the blaze, but the house was deemed a total loss.
Fire investigators are still working to determine what started the fire.
