36°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US Supreme Court tosses out conviction in killing of Saints star Will Smith

4 hours 51 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, January 11 2021 Jan 11, 2021 January 11, 2021 5:16 PM January 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Supreme Court has reversed the manslaughter conviction in the death of former New Orleans Saint Will Smith.

Documents obtained by WBRZ show the United States' highest court tossed the conviction of Cardell Hayes, who was imprisoned on manslaughter charges for killing Smith in 2016. Hayes had initially been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting, which followed a traffic incident in New Orleans, but a jury later convicted him of manslaughter in a 10-2 vote.

The court ultimately vacated Hayes' conviction Monday after reviewing the case. The case will now go back to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals for further review. 

Hayes' case is one of many that were up for review after the Supreme Court found Louisiana's non-unanimous jury convictions unconstitutional last year. That ruling opened the door for all convictions still on appeal to get a review. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days