US Supreme Court tosses out conviction in killing of Saints star Will Smith

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Supreme Court has reversed the manslaughter conviction in the death of former New Orleans Saint Will Smith.

Documents obtained by WBRZ show the United States' highest court tossed the conviction of Cardell Hayes, who was imprisoned on manslaughter charges for killing Smith in 2016. Hayes had initially been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting, which followed a traffic incident in New Orleans, but a jury later convicted him of manslaughter in a 10-2 vote.

The court ultimately vacated Hayes' conviction Monday after reviewing the case. The case will now go back to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals for further review.

Hayes' case is one of many that were up for review after the Supreme Court found Louisiana's non-unanimous jury convictions unconstitutional last year. That ruling opened the door for all convictions still on appeal to get a review.