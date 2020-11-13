71°
US stocks open higher, are headed for another weekly gain
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street Friday, keeping the market on track for its second weekly gain in a row.
The S&P 500 index rose 0.8% in the early going, bringing its gain for the month so far to just over 9%.
Technology stocks were leading the way once again. Cisco, which makes networking gear, and Applied Materials, which makes semiconductor equipment, both rose sharply after reporting results that beat analysts’ forecats.
Disney also rose after reporting that its newly launched streaming service, Disney Plus, now has 73.7 million subscribers, surpassing estimates. Treasury yields rose.
