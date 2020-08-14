University Lakes restoration project set to resume next month

BATON ROUGE - Crews are expected to resume work on the University Lakes restoration project in September after the coronavirus waylaid the state's clean-up efforts for months.

An LSU spokesperson said Friday that work to rehabilitate the six lakes around the campus will "restart" next month. Project partners are finalizing agreements to present to both the Metro Council and the BREC Commission at their upcoming September meetings.

The project to restore the lakes began in January but was suspended just months later amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, crews released carp into the water in an effort to fight algae that had overwhelmed the lakes.

Groups associated with the project include State of Louisiana, the City of Baton Rouge, BREC, LSU and the LSU Athletics Department, and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.