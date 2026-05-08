United Cajun Navy in Mississippi cutting trees and clearing roads after Wednesday tornadoes

MISSISSIPPI — The United Cajun Navy is in Mississippi helping with tornado recovery following a line of storms last Wednesday.

Volunteers are cutting trees, cooking meals and clearing roads in the affected communities.

The group brought hundreds of pounds of donated supplies but is still looking for more help. The United Cajun Navy posted an Amazon Wish List on Facebook listing everything needed to help get several communities back up and running.