69°
Latest Weather Blog
United Cajun Navy in Mississippi cutting trees and clearing roads after Wednesday tornadoes
MISSISSIPPI — The United Cajun Navy is in Mississippi helping with tornado recovery following a line of storms last Wednesday.
Volunteers are cutting trees, cooking meals and clearing roads in the affected communities.
Trending News
The group brought hundreds of pounds of donated supplies but is still looking for more help. The United Cajun Navy posted an Amazon Wish List on Facebook listing everything needed to help get several communities back up and running.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local schools win big at Outdoor Track and Field State Meet
-
2 Make a Difference: Remembering Melinda Walsh
-
Judicial committee says judge violated judicial ethics by making false statements about...
-
Explosion reported at Chalmette refinery on Friday afternoon
-
Officials working house fire on Laurel Hill Lane in St. Francisville, other...