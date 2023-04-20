UN announces agreement on 72-hour Yemen cease-fire

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations' special envoy for Yemen says the warring parties in the Arab nation have agreed to a 72-hour cease-fire which will take effect just before midnight Wednesday.



A U.N. statement released Monday evening said Special Envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed "welcomes the restoration of the Cessation of Hostilities, which will spare the Yemeni people further bloodshed and will allow for the expanded delivery of humanitarian assistance."



Ahmed said he had received assurances from all Yemeni parties to cease hostilities at 11:59 p.m. Yemen time on Oct. 19 "for an initial period of 72 hours, subject to renewal."



The fighting in Yemen pits Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, against a U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.