Latest Weather Blog
UN announces agreement on 72-hour Yemen cease-fire
Trending News
UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations' special envoy for Yemen says the warring parties in the Arab nation have agreed to a 72-hour cease-fire which will take effect just before midnight Wednesday.
A U.N. statement released Monday evening said Special Envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed "welcomes the restoration of the Cessation of Hostilities, which will spare the Yemeni people further bloodshed and will allow for the expanded delivery of humanitarian assistance."
Ahmed said he had received assurances from all Yemeni parties to cease hostilities at 11:59 p.m. Yemen time on Oct. 19 "for an initial period of 72 hours, subject to renewal."
The fighting in Yemen pits Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, against a U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Murder suspects taken into custody after standoff near Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
Volunteers chip away at lengthy to-do list at blighted Sweet Olive Cemetery
-
Century-old Spanish Town grocery store gets upgrade; opening soon under new name
-
Suspect in shooting that left 24-year-old dead surrenders to sheriff
-
Man dead after being hit by car on Harding Boulevard late Tuesday...
Sports Video
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge