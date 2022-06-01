UK police at reported incident at Oxford Circus station

UPDATE: The Metropolitan Police in London has stood down.

According to CNN, police have not located any trace of any suspects, evidence of shots fired or causalities. Nearby Oxford Circus & Bond street underground stations have now reopened.

LONDON- British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.

British Transport Police tweeted Friday afternoon that officers are on the scene.

Witnesses on social media report people running into nearby shops and pubs.

Transit authorities say the station is being evacuated.

