UK police at reported incident at Oxford Circus station

4 years 6 months 5 days ago Friday, November 24 2017 Nov 24, 2017 November 24, 2017 11:47 AM November 24, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

UPDATE: The Metropolitan Police in London has stood down.

According to CNN, police have not located any trace of any suspects, evidence of shots fired or causalities. Nearby Oxford Circus & Bond street underground stations have now reopened.

LONDON- British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.

British Transport Police tweeted Friday afternoon that officers are on the scene.

Witnesses on social media report people running into nearby shops and pubs.

Transit authorities say the station is being evacuated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

