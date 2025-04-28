82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

U.S. Coast Guard monitoring oil and gas mixture release into bay south of Venice

2 hours 47 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, April 28 2025 Apr 28, 2025 April 28, 2025 4:41 PM April 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast Guard is monitoring an oil and gas release south of Venice, near the Southernmost Point of Louisiana. 

The agency said the mixture of oil and gas was released near a well owned by Garden Island Bay Production Facility.

The Coast Guard is working with Spectrum OpCo, LLC, the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, Forefront Emergency Management and other federal, state and local agencies. 

Trending News

Officials said there are no reports of injuries or wildlife impacts. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days